Lisa Ling Joins Nightline

Lisa Ling is joining ABC News’ Nightline as a contributor.

Ling will be keeping her day jobs. She is already a special correspondent for The Oprah Winfrey Show and National Geographic Channel.

Ling's first piece for Nightline will be about "challenges facing the elderly," which will air July 10. She is slated for four more stories, but that could be expanded, a Nightline spokeswoman said.

Her other stories will be about "heroin in the heartland," rainmaking in the Southwest and experimental surgery for wounded veterans.

Ling is based in Los Angeles but will be doing a lot of traveling.