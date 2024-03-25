Library of Congress Haunted by ‘Ghosts’

CBS comedy Ghosts will be featured at the Library of Congress April 9. There will be an episode screening and a panel discussion with the cast.

The Library of Congress is the world’s largest library, offering access to the creative record of the United States. It is the main research arm of the U.S. Congress and the home of the U.S. Copyright Office. It is located next to the U.S. Capitol.

Ghosts, about a couple that takes over an abandoned mansion inhabited by ghosts from different time periods, is in season three. CBS recently ordered a fourth season.

Cast members Richie Moriarty, Danielle Pinnock, Asher Grodman, Román Zaragoza and Rebecca Wisocky will be featured in the panel, which happens at 6:30 p.m. April 9 in the Coolidge Auditorium. Free tickets can be obtained at loc.gov/events . From 5 to 6 p.m., the Library’s Whittall Pavilion will feature items curated for the time period of each of the characters.

Moriarty plays an upbeat Boy Scout troop leader from the ‘80s. Pinnock portrays a saucy lounge singer from the Prohibition era. Grodman plays a ‘90s finance bro, Zaragoza a 16th-century Native American and Wisocky the wife of a 19th-century robber baron.

Ghosts, which airs Thursday nights, is produced by CBS Studios in association with Lionsgate Television and BBC Studios’ Los Angeles production arm. Joe Port and Joe Wiseman are the showrunners. Rose McIver, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Brandon Scott Jones, Sheila Carrasco and Devan Chandler Long are also in the cast.