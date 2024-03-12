CBS Orders More ‘Ghosts’, ‘Fire Country’

Comedy Ghosts and drama Fire Country have been renewed by CBS for next season. Ghosts is in season three and Fire Country is in season two.

“Ghosts and Fire Country are proven viewer favorites on both broadcast and streaming thanks to exceptional storytelling, talented actors and an ever-growing fan base,” said Amy Reisenbach, president of CBS Entertainment. “We are elated to keep the momentum going and bring them back to CBS next season.”

On Thursdays, Ghosts is averaging over 10.2 million viewers in live 7-day multiplatform viewing (broadcast and streaming), according to CBS.

The Ghosts cast includes Rose McIver and Utkarsh Ambudkar. They play a couple that converts a mansion they inherited into a bed & breakfast. McIver’s Samantha can see the ghosts who live in the house.

Executive producers are Joe Port and Joe Wiseman, Trent O’Donnell, Jay Karas, Matthew Baynton, Jim Howick, Simon Farnaby, Laurence Rickard, Ben Willbond and Martha Howe-Douglas, Alison Carpenter, Debra Hayward, and Alison Owen (Monumental Television) and Angie Stephenson (BBC Studios).

As Ghosts launched, McIver spoke about how much she enjoys acting alongside ghost characters. “As much as I have been able to hopefully play some grounded versions, and some more heightened or stylized things, I feel like it's the best part of the job, being able to go in and dress up and become something that isn't just you every day,” she said. “The escapism that comes in a show like this, and the humor--particularly right now, I just feel like something that I want to put on at the end of the day is something that makes me laugh and something that is a great escape from whatever the day may have been.”

On Fridays, Fire Country is averaging 9.21 million viewers.

The series stars Max Thieriot as Bode Donovan, a convict who seeks to shorten his prison sentence by joining a prison release firefighting program in Northern California, where he and other inmates are partnered with elite firefighters to extinguish massive wildfires.

Fire Country was created by Tony Phelan, Joan Rater and Thieriot. They executive produce with Tia Napolitano, who is showrunner, and Jerry Bruckheimer and KristieAnne Reed of Jerry Bruckheimer Television.

As the show launched, Thieriot said, “I'm so, so excited to share this story of these firefighters who are not only incredible heroes, but they're also people who have huge and kind hearts.”