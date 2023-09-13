‘Lego Masters’ Gets Fifth Season on Fox

Judges Amy Corbett and Jamie Berard and host Will Arnett in the season four premiere of ‘Lego Masters.’

Fox has ordered season five of Lego Masters, which will premiere in the 2024-2025 season. Will Arnett returns as host and executive producer, and Amy Corbett and Jamie Berard return as judges.

Season four starts Thursday, September 28.

“With Will Arnett at the helm, Lego Masters has become a foundational property of Fox’s robust unscripted slate and a fast-growing franchise on our schedule,” said Wallach. “This upcoming season is its biggest yet, with the most amazing brick challenges and creative builders ever, and we are delighted to reward Will, Endemol Shine North America, Tuesday’s Child, Plan B Entertainment and the Lego Group with this milestone Season Five renewal to give fans more incredible Lego builds.”

Arnett will host Lego Masters: Celebrity Holiday Bricktacular on Monday, December 18 and Tuesday, December 19. The special sees guests NeNe Leakes, Marshawn Lynch, Kelly Osbourne and Rob Riggle pair up with fan-favorite contestants, including David Guedes from season three, Caleb Schilling from season two, Krystle Starr from season one and Randall Wilson from season two.

Twelve pairs of Lego enthusiasts compete each season, with the final team standing getting $100,000 and the Lego Masters title.

This season, the winning build will be turned into an actual Lego set. The season premiere sees the contestants construct a motorized party boat.

Lego Masters is produced by Endemol Shine North America, Tuesday’s Child and Plan B Entertainment, under license from the Lego Group. Executive producers include Arnett, Pip Wells; Sharon Levy, DJ Nurre and Michael Heyerman from Endemol Shine North America; Karen Smith and Steph Harris from Tuesday’s Child; Brad Pitt, Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner from Plan B; and Jill Wilfert and Robert May from the Lego Group.