Kristen Wiig Lined Up to Host ‘SNL’ For Fifth Time

Kristen Wiig hosts Saturday Night Live for the fifth time on April 6. Wiig stars in and executive produces Palm Royale, which premieres March 20 on Apple TV Plus. She was in the cast of SNL from 2005 to 2012. Wiig’s films include Ghostbusters, Wonder Woman 1984 and The Martian.

British singer-songwriter Raye is the musical guest that night, her first appearance on SNL. Her debut album is “My 21st Century Blues.”

Before Wiig and Raye, Ramy Youssef hosts SNL for the first time March 30. His standup special Ramy Youssef: More Feelings debuts on HBO March 23. His comedy Ramy had three seasons on Hulu.

Rapper Travis Scott is the musical guest that night, his second time on SNL. His latest album is called “Utopia.”

After Wiig and Raye, Ryan Gosling will make his third appearance as host on April 13. He’s in the movie The Fall Guy, in theaters May 3. He also played Ken in Barbie.

Chris Stapleton is the musical guest April 13, his third time. His new album is called “Higher” and he’s headlining the “All-American Road Show” tour.

In season 49, SNL airs on NBC and streams live on Peacock. All previous seasons are on Peacock too.

Saturday Night Live is produced in association with Broadway Video. The creator and executive producer is Lorne Michaels.