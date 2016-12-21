Kristen Wiig, Cedric the Entertainer Lined Up for New ‘Comedians in Cars’

Jerry Seinfeld’s Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee has its season premiere Jan. 5 on streaming network Crackle. Season nine features six episodes. Seinfeld’s guests are Bob Einstein (Curb Your Enthusiasm), Cedric the Entertainer (Barbershop), Christoph Waltz (Django Unchained), Kristen Wiig (Ghostbusters), Lewis Black (The Daily Show) and Norm Macdonald (Saturday Night Live).

The series, which sees Seinfeld and a guest drive around in rare automobiles before sharing some coffee and a few more laughs, is executive produced by Seinfeld and Embassy Row. Seasons one through eight are streaming on Crackle.

Crackle, part of Sony Pictures Television, identifies Comedians in Cars as a “flagship” original. Other original productions include dramas StartUp and The Art of More and upcoming crime drama Snatch.