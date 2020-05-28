Season Two of ‘Ramy’ on Hulu May 29
Ramy Youssef stars in Jersey-based comedy
Season two of comedy Ramy premieres on Hulu May 29. Comedian Ramy Youssef stars in the series about an Egyptian-American millennial getting by in New Jersey.
Season one debuted in April 2019.
Hulu describes the series thusly: “Ramy is a first generation Egyptian-American who is on a spiritual journey in his politically-divided New Jersey neighborhood. Ramy will bring a new perspective to the screen as it explores the challenges of what it’s like being caught between a Muslim community that thinks life is a moral test and a millennial generation that thinks life has no consequences.”
Youssef won the Golden Globes award earlier this year for best actor in comedy for his role.
We’d love to stay in touch, sign up for the NextTV team to contact you with great news, content and offers.