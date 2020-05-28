Season Two of ‘Ramy’ on Hulu May 29

Season two of comedy Ramy premieres on Hulu May 29. Comedian Ramy Youssef stars in the series about an Egyptian-American millennial getting by in New Jersey.

Season one debuted in April 2019.

Hulu describes the series thusly: “Ramy is a first generation Egyptian-American who is on a spiritual journey in his politically-divided New Jersey neighborhood. Ramy will bring a new perspective to the screen as it explores the challenges of what it’s like being caught between a Muslim community that thinks life is a moral test and a millennial generation that thinks life has no consequences.”

Youssef won the Golden Globes award earlier this year for best actor in comedy for his role.