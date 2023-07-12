Kristen Kish Named Next ‘Top Chef’ Host

Kristen Kish, who won season 10 of Top Chef, has been named host of the Bravo show. She succeeds Padma Lakshmi as host. Kish, an experienced show host, joins head judge Tom Colicchio and judge Gail Simmons for season 21.

“Kristen Kish represents everything that makes Top Chef incredibly special,” said Ryan Flynn, senior VP, current production, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. “She’s an acclaimed chef and her experience as a cheftestant, winner and judge, alongside her culinary curiosity, makes Kristen the perfect host for the next chapter of Top Chef as we take on a new region of the country we haven’t explored.”

Kish was born in South Korea and adopted into a family in Kentwood, Michigan. She attended Le Cordon Bleu in Chicago, then spent 10 years in Boston as a chef, ultimately becoming the chef de cuisine at a Relais & Chateaux property. From 2012-13, Kish competed on Top Chef season 10 and won. She went on to co-host 36 Hours, which debuted in 2015, on Travel Channel.

In 2018 Kish opened Arlo Grey in Austin, Texas. She co-hosted Fast Foodies on TruTV, Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend on Netflix and Restaurants at the End of the World on National Geographic.

“Top Chef is where I started my journey — first as a competing chef, then a guest judge and now, as host, I have the honor of helping to continue to build this brand,” Kish said. “I’m thrilled to sit alongside Gail and Tom as we get to know new incredible chefs and see what they cook up. It feels like coming home."

The upcoming season takes place in Wisconsin, with Bravo taking note of “the energetic and unique culinary scenes in Milwaukee and Madison. With a backdrop of picturesque landscapes, acres of farmland, miles of shoreline and vibrant urban communities, the cheftestants will explore the fresh flavors and local bounty of this rising culinary destination.”

Top Chef is produced by Magical Elves. Casey Kriley, Jo Sharon, Doneen Arquines, Hillary Olsen and Tracy Tong are executive producers.