Kevin James Comedy Special Will Play on Prime Video in January

Kevin James will release his first comedy special on Prime Video when Kevin James: Irregardless premieres January 23. The special goes for an hour.

Prime Video calls it “family friendly.” The special offers James’s take on parenting, marriage and getting older. It also sees him touch upon how many Tater Tots he can fit in his mouth.

James starred in The King of Queens, which ran for nine seasons on CBS. He executive produced the comedy as well. He also starred in Kevin Can Wait, which went for two seasons on CBS.

James’s movies include Hitch, Paul Blart: Mall Cop, Zookeeper, Pixels and Here Comes The Boom.

His comedy specials include Sweat the Small Stuff on Comedy Central and Never Don’t Give Up on Netflix.

Kevin James: Irregardless is produced by Amazon MGM Studios and Positive Image Video, with Kevin James, Jeff Sussman, Anthony Giordano and Brady Nasfell the executive producers.

The comedian kicks off a comedy tour, entitled “Owls Don’t Walk,” February 3 on Long Island, in Huntington. James grew up on Long Island.