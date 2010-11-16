'King of Queens' Lands at MTV Nets

Kevin James sitcom The

King of Queens will begin airing in syndication on Spike TV in October 2011

and move to TV Land in 2013, MTV Networks announced Tuesday.

Spike plans to air two back-to-back episodes in primetime twice

a week. John Griffin, SVP, programming and acquisitions, Spike TV and Jaclyn

Cohen, SVP, programming and acquisitions, TV Land, jointly brokered the deal.

"This is such a relatable comedy and we are sure this show

will continue to make both networks' audiences laugh for many years to come,"

said Cohen in a statement.