Leah Remini, Kevin James Reunite on ‘Kevin Can Wait’
Leah Remini will reunite with her former TV husband, Kevin James, when she guest stars in the two-part season finale of Kevin Can Wait, Monday, May 1 and May 8, on CBS. James and Remini starred together for nine seasons as a married couple on CBS’ The King of Queens.
In the two-part finale, Kevin agrees to come out of retirement briefly to reprise an undercover assignment in a police investigation. That assignment sees he and fellow cop Vanessa Cellucci, played by Remini, pose as husband and wife.
Kevin Can Wait has been renewed for the 2017-2018 season.
Remini stars in docuseries Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath on A&E.
James, Rock Reuben, Rob Long, Jeff Sussman, Andy Fickman, Tony Sheehan and Steve Mosko are executive producers for CBS Television Studios on the show in association with Sony Pictures Television.
