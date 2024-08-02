KCTV Kansas City Names Kerrigan Arnold Co-Host of ‘My KC Live’

Kerrigan Arnold has been named co-host of My KC Live on KCTV Kansas City. She comes from KOLR Springfield, Missouri, and will host the 9-10 a.m. weekday program with Shane Konicki. Arnold was the host on Ozarks Live! at KOLR.

Gray Television owns KCTV.

Arnold starts at KCTV5 Monday, August 5, and her first day on the air will be August 8.

“Kerrigan has an energetic, fun personality and will share the best of Kansas City alongside co-host Shane Konicki,” \Carrie Hibbeler, director of audience engagement at KCTV, said.

Arnold’s background is in production. She had been the executive producer on the WXIN Indianapolis lifestyle show Indy Now and was the lifestyle producer on Ozarks Live! before becoming host.

“I am ecstatic to start this new chapter with KCTV5 and excited to explore Kansas City with fresh eyes and showcase local hidden gems to our viewers,” Arnold told KCTV.

TV Spy previously reported Arnold's hire at KCTV.

Arnold shared on LinkedIn that “my time here in Springfield was short & sweet but filled with endless fun.”