Dateline NBC’s Keith Morrison Reads From ‘The Legend of Sleepy Hollow’ in New Podcast
‘Morrison Mysteries’ looks at classic works of scary fiction
Morrison Mysteries, a podcast hosted by Keith Morrison, Dateline NBC correspondent, premieres Monday, October 23. The podcast sees Morrison delve into frightful works of fiction. It launches with three episodes, as Morrison reads from the Washington Irving classic The Legend of Sleepy Hollow.
The first three episodes have the subtitles “A Teacher Comes to Town,” “Head Over Heels” and “A Ghostly Encounter,” and see Morrison offer perspective on The Legend of Sleepy Hollow and read from the text.
In Morrison Mysteries, the host takes listeners “on a captivating ride through some of the most suspenseful and chilling works of fiction you’ll ever hear,” Dateline NBC teases. “Get ready for haunting stories of ghosts, love triangles, jealousy and rage. Since it’s Halloween, we’re starting with Washington Irving’s The Legend of Sleepy Hollow. Travel with us to a haunted town in New York, where some say the Headless Horseman rides to this day.”
Sleepy Hollow is set in Westchester County, a little north of New York City. An awkward schoolmaster, Ichabod Crane, turns up in town and pursues a young woman named Katrina. She turns down his proposal, and Crane soon encounters the Headless Horseman on his ride home from a harvest party. Crane is never seen again.
Dateline NBC is in season 32. Lester Holt anchors and the correspondents include Morrison, Andrea Canning, Josh Mankiewicz and Dennis Murphy.
David Corvo is the senior executive producer on Dateline and Liz Cole is the executive producer.
