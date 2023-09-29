‘Dateline NBC’ Reaches Season 32 on Sept. 29
A man is killed outside his home, and the guy convicted of the murder explains how things happened
Dateline NBC kicks off season 32 Friday, September 29, at 9 p.m. ET. The newsmagazine is NBC’s longest-running primetime series.
Dateline is anchored by Lester Holt and features correspondents Andrea Canning, Josh Mankiewicz, Keith Morrison and Dennis Murphy.
In the season premiere, Mankiewicz looks into the fatal shooting of Jamie Faith in 2020 outside his home in Dallas. The two-hour episode, titled “Losing Faith,” features an interview with Darrin Lopez, a retired Army Special Forces medic who was convicted of the murder.
Lopez speaks about his relationship with Faith’s wife Jennifer, including the pair dating in high school. Reconnecting decades later, Lopez said he was manipulated by her false allegations of her husband’s abuse. Lopez cites his military background when he said, “I was doing what I had to do to protect Jennifer.”
Leading up to the season premiere, Keith Morrison has launched his podcast “Murder in Apartment 12,” about a homicide involving an Arkansas beauty queen. The first two episodes went live on September 26.
Elizabeth Cole is the executive producer of Dateline. David Corvo oversees the show as senior executive producer of primetime news for NBC News.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The smarter way to stay on top of broadcasting and cable industry. Sign up below
Michael Malone, senior content producer at B+C/Multichannel News, covers network programming, including entertainment, news and sports on broadcast, cable and streaming; and local broadcast television. He hosts the podcasts Busted Pilot, about what’s new in television, and Series Business, a chat with the creator of a new program, and writes the column “The Watchman.” He joined B+C in 2005. His journalism has also appeared in The New York Times, The Philadelphia Inquirer, Playboy and New York magazine.
Most Popular
By Alan Wolk
By Jack Reid