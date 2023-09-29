‘Dateline NBC’ Reaches Season 32 on Sept. 29

Dateline NBC kicks off season 32 Friday, September 29, at 9 p.m. ET. The newsmagazine is NBC’s longest-running primetime series.

Dateline is anchored by Lester Holt and features correspondents Andrea Canning, Josh Mankiewicz, Keith Morrison and Dennis Murphy.

In the season premiere, Mankiewicz looks into the fatal shooting of Jamie Faith in 2020 outside his home in Dallas. The two-hour episode, titled “Losing Faith,” features an interview with Darrin Lopez, a retired Army Special Forces medic who was convicted of the murder.

Lopez speaks about his relationship with Faith’s wife Jennifer, including the pair dating in high school. Reconnecting decades later, Lopez said he was manipulated by her false allegations of her husband’s abuse. Lopez cites his military background when he said, “I was doing what I had to do to protect Jennifer.”

Leading up to the season premiere, Keith Morrison has launched his podcast “Murder in Apartment 12,” about a homicide involving an Arkansas beauty queen. The first two episodes went live on September 26.

Elizabeth Cole is the executive producer of Dateline. David Corvo oversees the show as senior executive producer of primetime news for NBC News.