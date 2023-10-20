Lester Holt’s Rock Band Sets Up Free NYC Gig

Lester Holt, NBC Nightly News anchor, plays a free performance with his rock band the Rough Cuts in New York on Sunday, December 3. The band plays Hill Country Barbecue Market in the Flatiron District and goes on at 7 p.m.

Lester Holt and the Rough Cuts was founded during a holiday party for Dateline staff in 2017. Holt plays the bass guitar. The band plays classic rock and more modern fare.

NBC Nightly News With Lester Holt averaged 6.7 million viewers the week of October 9, according to Nielsen, and 1.12 million in the 25-54 demo. Meghan Rafferty is the executive producer.

The newscast turned 75 earlier this year. Holt became its anchor in 2015 after anchoring the weekend NBC Nightly News for eight years and co-anchoring Weekend Today for 12 years.

Holt joined NBC News in 2000 and has been principal anchor of Dateline NBC since 2011.