NBC News' Lester Holt to Headline NAMIC Conference

NBC News anchor Lester Holt will serve as the headliner for The National Association for Multi-Ethnicity in Communications' 37th annual Conference this September in New York.

Holt, host of NBC’s Nightly News with Lester Holt and Dateline NBC, most recently earned the 2022 Edward R. Murrow Award in the Newscast category. The NAMIC Conference, which takes place September 19-20, looks to promote a shared industry responsibility for diversity, equity, access and inclusion, with attendees learning about best practices, building valuable networks and gaining actionable solutions to advance DEAI within their companies, according to the organization.

“We are honored to have Lester Holt as the headliner for the 37th annual NAMIC Conference," NAMIC president and CEO Shuanise Washington said in a statement. “His remarkable career and dedication to diverse storytelling align perfectly with NAMIC’s mission. We are excited to hear his insights and perspective as we continue to build a more inclusive industry together.”

The NAMIC Conference is part of the cable industry’s September 18-20 Diversity Week festivities in New York, which also includes the WICT Leadership Conference and the Walter Kaitz Foundation Fundraising Dinner.