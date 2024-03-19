Keith Morrison Has a New Podcast

‘Dateline’ correspondent Keith Morrison (Image credit: Patrick Randak/NBC)

Keith Morrison, correspondent on Dateline NBC, hosts a true-crime podcast called Murder in the Hollywood Hills, which premieres March 26. There will be six episodes, as Morrison “reveals an inside look at how a group of women brought down a smooth-talking predator turned killer who lured young women with promises of fame and fortune,” NBC said.

The first two episodes will be available for free March 26. Subscribers to Dateline Premium can listen to the first two March 19 and will receive subsequent episodes early.

Murder in the Hollywood Hills is Morrison’s 10th Dateline podcast. The others include The Thing About Pam, Mommy Doomsday, The Thing About Helen & Olga, Murder in Apartment 12 and The Girl in the Blue Mustang.

Murder in the Hollywood Hills is produced by Tim Beacham. Adam Gorfain is co-executive producer. Paul Ryan is executive producer and Liz Cole is senior executive producer of Dateline.

Dateline is in season 32 on NBC.