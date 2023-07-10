Katie Pavlich Hosts ‘Luxury Hunting Lodges of America’ on Fox Nation
Season two of high-end travel show premieres July 10
Katie Pavlich hosts Luxury Hunting Lodges of America, which starts season two on Fox Nation July 10. The new season has six episodes and pays a visit to lodges in Texas, Arkansas, Virginia, South Dakota and Florida.
The first episode checks out Ox Ranch in Texas. The second visits Stan Jones Mallard Lodge in Arkansas. The third explores Primland in Virginia.
Episode four looks at JL Bar in Texas, episode five checks out Paul Nelson Farms in South Dakota and episode six examines Bahia Honda Sporting Club in the Florida Keys.
Pavlich joined Fox News in 2013 and is a rotating panelist on weekday show Outnumbered.
