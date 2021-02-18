Trending

Katie Pavlich to Host ‘Fox News Primetime’ Week Starting Feb. 22



Rotating talent as Fox ponders permanent host

Fox cohost of "The Five" Katie Pavlich welcomes Columbus Zoo for Animals Are Great Segment at Fox News Channel Studios on Sept. 12, 2019 in New York City.
Fox News contributor Katie Pavlich (Image credit: John Lamparski/Getty Images)

Katie Pavlich, Fox News contributor, will host Fox News Primetime the week starting Feb. 22, the network has confirmed. The 7 p.m. program launched Jan. 18, when The Story With Martha MacCallum shifted to 3 p.m.

Brian Kilmeade, Maria Bartiromo, Trey Gowdy, Mark Steyn and Rachel Campos-Duffy have hosted Fox News Primetime as the network decides on a permanent host. 

Pavlich joined Fox News in 2013, providing political analysis and commentary for the network’s daytime and primetime programming. She has been a panelist on the noon program Outnumbered. Pavlich authored Fast and Furious: Barack Obama's Bloodiest Scandal and Its Shameless Cover-Up.