Fox News CEO Suzanne Scott Renews Employment Contract

Fox News CEO Suzanne Scott has been signed to a multi-year contract renewal, Fox Corp. CEO Lachlan Murdoch announced Tuesday.

Fox News’ ratings rose with the election season but dropped after Donald Trump was defeated by Joe Biden. On Fox’s earnings call with analysts, Murdoch said that the ratings decline were expected and “consistent with prior cycles.”

Murdoch predicted ratings would improve and that there were already signs of a comeback.

"We fully expect that the overall news audience will normalize and our share of ratings will dominate," he said. "In fact, this trend is already beginning as we have seen substantial share gains versus our competition since the inauguration."

.He added that he is “happy” with recent programming changes at Fox News, including the addition of a show featuring Larry Kudlow to Fox Business Network.

He did not mention the cancellation of Lou Dobbs’ show or the billion-dollar lawsuit that named Dobbs and other Fox News on-air competitors.

Scott was named CEO of Fox News in 2018, after the channel’s founder, the late Roger Ailes, was removed amid sexual harassment lawsuits. She has been with Fox News for 25 years.

“Suzanne’s stellar leadership and business acumen is evident across Fox News Media,” Murdoch said. “Her investments in the people and purpose of Fox News have enabled us to shatter ratings records, build a leading multi-platform news brand and create a more collaborative and inclusive internal culture. Suzanne’s track record of success, innovative sprit and dedication to excellence make her the ideal person to continue to lead and grow Fox News.”