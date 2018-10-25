Fox Nation to Launch Nov. 27

Fox News will launch its OTT platform Fox Nation Nov. 27, offering the programming service for $5.99 a month or $64.99 a year.

Fox News previously announced the programming lineup, which includes programs hosted by Sean Hannity and Tomi Lahren.

“We are incredibly excited to bring our viewers exclusive access, content and experiences from our Fox News stars at an attainable price,” said John Finley, senior VP of development and production, Fox News. “In an on demand era of viewers watching content wherever and whenever they want, Fox Nation will complement and enhance our powerhouse Fox News programming for the loyal superfans who want to remain connected to our signature platforms.”

Fox Nation starts what it is calling its “pre-sale process” Oct. 28, which allows users to enter its Fox Nation Founders Program, offering four packages. Tier one offers a one-year subscription and Founder Challenge coin for $60. Tier two is a two-year subscription and Founder hat for $130. Tier three is a three-year subscription, Challenge Coin, Founder hat, Founder medal and two Founder rocks glasses for $280. Tier four is a three-year subscription, the aforementioned Founder items and a Founder Tactical Watch for $1,200.

For every user who signs up on Veterans Day, Nov. 11, Fox Nation will donate $5 to Folds of Honor, which provides scholarships to the children and spouses of fallen and disabled service members.

Fox News Channel airs the one-hour special Fox Nation First Look Sunday, Oct. 28 at 8 p.m., starring Jesse Watters, Lahren, Pete Hegseth, Britt McHenry and Tyrus.