Fox Nation Shares Daily Schedule

Fox Nation will offer a slate of daily short-form programming when the streaming platform debuts later this fall. Fox Nation will kick off on weekdays at 7 a.m. ET with Rob Schmitt and Carley Shimkus co-hosting Primetime Highlights, breaking down key moments from Fox News Channel’s prime programming. Fox & Friends’ After the Show Show airs at 9 a.m.

Tomi Lahren hosts First Thoughts at 9:30 a.m, while Judge Napolitano hosts a live show also at 9:30.

At noon, it’s Deep Dive, featuring political analysts breaking down the news of the day. Lahren is on again at 6 p.m., presenting Final Thoughts. UN-PC, co-hosted by Britt McHenry and the wrestler Tyrus from The Greg Gutfeld Show, streams at 6 p.m. Tom Shillue hosts Quiz Show at 7 p.m.

Senior political analyst Brit Hume will contribute regular analysis on Fox Nation.

Fox News describes Fox Nation as an “on-demand, subscription-based streaming service for Fox News super fans.”

“Our short-form daily programming will showcase powerful commentary from our signature roster of talent,” said John Finley, senior VP of development and production at Fox News. “Each program will provide distinctive viewpoints, whether it be focused on news of the day or topical, in-depth discussions and we are looking forward to debuting this new platform to the most loyal fans in television.”

In terms of weekly and monthly programming, Greg Gutfeld hosts One Smart Person & Greg Gutfeld. Dana Perino hosts Dana Perino’s Book Club. Laura Ingraham and Raymond Arroyo co-host Laura & Raymond, which will be focused on politics and culture.

Sean Hannity will host a program that is currently in development.

David Webb will host the weekly Reality Check. Jeanine Pirro is to host the ten-minute Justice with Judge Jeanine. Moms, hosted by Rachel Campos-Duffy, will stream monthly.

Fox News Radio’s Todd Starnes will host Starnes Country on select days of the week, focusing on patriotism and faith.

Fox Nation will offer on demand audio of Fox News Channel 30 minutes after each program airs. The service will also simulcast Fox News Radio’s popular programs.