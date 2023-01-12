Just Shy of 600 Scripted Shows in 2022, FX Reports, and the Number May Shrink

There were 599 adult scripted shows in 2022, according to the annual FX tally, up 7% from 2021. John Landgraf, chairman of FX Content and FX Productions, said the number would likely go down in 2023, but acknowledged he’d made that prediction twice before, only to see the number of scripted series climb.

“I think that 599 is the peak,” said Landgraf during FX’s TCA press tour session. “I don’t think you’ll see that number again. I think it’s going to start to come down.”

The FX session began with a trailer from upcoming drama Shogun.

Landgraf called 2022 “a very good year creatively” for the network. Among the FX research he shared was a chart showing Disney and its brands, including FX, with 533 votes for the TV critics’ best shows in 2022, ahead of Warner Bros. Discovery at 494 (that includes HBO), Apple TV Plus at 188 and Netflix at 187.

Among networks, HBO had 485 critics’ picks, FX 269, Apple TV with 188 and Netflix with 187.

“The competition is beginning to narrow,” Landgraf noted, speaking of the challenge not only of producing 599 original shows, but marketing them as well.

FX also broke it down by show. Apple TV Plus’s Severance tallied 81 critics’ votes for best show, FX/Hulu’s The Bear and Disney Plus’s Andor had 76, and AMC’s Better Call Saul had 65.

Besides The Bear, buzzy FX shows include Atlanta, Fleishman is in Trouble and What We Do in the Shadows.

Landgraf spoke of Hulu as vital to FX’s distribution. He referred to the streamer as “an everything brand, a supermarket brand,” and one far more broad than FX. “Our brand is the human condition writ large,” he said, with shows differing in their aesthetics and tone. “I believe so strongly that individual titles have always been the bulwark of our business.”

Basic cable, he said, “is really struggling to compete,” with FX and AMC “really holding the fort.”

All content creators and distributors are challenged with getting viewers’ attention for a few hours each week. “How do you get people to pause and have a really special experience” amidst social media, video games and other entertainment and attention options, Landgraf wondered. “That’s a challenge Hollywood is having right now.”

He said FX is focused on producing shows that “make them worth stopping to watch,” and “having something different from what TikTok provides, what YouTube provides.”

Asked about upcoming projects, Landgraf said no topic has been finalized for the next installment of American Crime Story, and Noah Hawley’s Alien series has scripts and is in pre-production, with production beginning this year, when Hawley completes the new season of Fargo.

Asked about weekly distribution versus all-at-once, both of which apply to various FX-produced shows, Landgraf said he prefers the weekly approach, but bingeing works well for some series, such as The Bear.

“I’m trying to learn the possibilities of the new medium,” he said. “I’d like to hold onto appointment viewing and weekly viewing as much as we can.” ■