‘The Bear’ Gets Season Two on Hulu

FX has ordered a second season of comedy The Bear, which streams on Hulu. The show, set in Chicago, debuted June 23. Season one has eight episodes.

“The Bear has exceeded our wildest creative, critical and commercial expectations,” said Eric Schrier, FX Entertainment president. “We deeply appreciate the brilliant work led by creator and co-showrunner Christopher Storer and co-showrunner Joanna Calo. Jeremy Allen White’s lead performance is spectacular, as are those of his co-stars Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Ayo Edebiri, Abby Elliott, Lionel Boyce and Liza Colón-Zayas. We can’t wait to get to work on season two.”

The Bear follows Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto (White), a young chef from the fine-dining world, who comes home to Chicago to run his family sandwich shop, The Original Beef of Chicagoland, after a heartbreaking death in his family. Carmy must balance “the soul-crushing realities of small business ownership, his strong-willed and recalcitrant kitchen staff and his strained familial relationships,” said FX, “all while grappling with the impact of his brother’s suicide.”

White played Lip on Shameless.

“We are so grateful to FX, our insanely talented cast, our crew who worked hard, fast, and in the dead of winter, not to mention everyone who watched. And we can’t wait to bring you all back to The Bear in 2023,” said Storer and Calo.

Storer and Calo executive produce with Hiro Murai and Nate Matteson of Super Frog, and Josh Senior. The series is produced by FX Productions. ■