‘The Bear’ Gets Season Two on Hulu
By Michael Malone published
Jeremy Allen White plays fine-dining chef who comes home to run his family’s sandwich shop
FX has ordered a second season of comedy The Bear, which streams on Hulu. The show, set in Chicago, debuted June 23. Season one has eight episodes.
“The Bear has exceeded our wildest creative, critical and commercial expectations,” said Eric Schrier, FX Entertainment president. “We deeply appreciate the brilliant work led by creator and co-showrunner Christopher Storer and co-showrunner Joanna Calo. Jeremy Allen White’s lead performance is spectacular, as are those of his co-stars Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Ayo Edebiri, Abby Elliott, Lionel Boyce and Liza Colón-Zayas. We can’t wait to get to work on season two.”
The Bear follows Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto (White), a young chef from the fine-dining world, who comes home to Chicago to run his family sandwich shop, The Original Beef of Chicagoland, after a heartbreaking death in his family. Carmy must balance “the soul-crushing realities of small business ownership, his strong-willed and recalcitrant kitchen staff and his strained familial relationships,” said FX, “all while grappling with the impact of his brother’s suicide.”
White played Lip on Shameless.
“We are so grateful to FX, our insanely talented cast, our crew who worked hard, fast, and in the dead of winter, not to mention everyone who watched. And we can’t wait to bring you all back to The Bear in 2023,” said Storer and Calo.
Storer and Calo executive produce with Hiro Murai and Nate Matteson of Super Frog, and Josh Senior. The series is produced by FX Productions. ■
Michael Malone, senior content producer at B+C/Multichannel News, covers network programming, including entertainment, news and sports on broadcast, cable and streaming; and local broadcast television. He hosts the podcasts Busted Pilot, about what’s new in television, and Series Business, a chat with the creator of a new program, and writes the column “The Watchman.” He joined B+C in 2005. His journalism has also appeared in The New York Times, The Philadelphia Inquirer, Playboy and New York magazine.
