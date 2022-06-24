Team Whistle Promotes FX’s 'The Bear' With Blackhawk Star on ‘Put You On’

NHL star Alex DeBrincat samples Chicago delicacies in an episode of Put You On promoting FX's 'The Bear'

Team Whistle has whipped up a special episode of its series Put You On to promote FX’s The Bear, a new series about a family restaurant in Chicago.

Put You On features celebrities and athletes talking about their careers and giving tours of favorite spots where they’re from.

Chicago Blackhawks star Alex DeBrincat, who played high-school hockey in the Chicago area is featured in the new episode. He shows off some family-owned placed to eat and scenes from The Bear are interspersed.

"The Chicago culinary scene serves as a central character in FX’s The Bear,” said Ashley Traywick, VP, advertising & media at FX Networks. “We were excited to partner with Whistle to create a social-first integration into the original Put You On series, that allowed us bring the scene and real players in the Chicago community into the limelight, using native, Alex DeBrincat of the Blackhawks as a guide.”

The episode is available on Team Whistle’s YouTube page and social media channels.

“Our Put You On series was created to spotlight a respective city with an athlete or entertainer that has deep ties to it and the helm,” said Jamie Rubin, VP of brand partnerships. “Leaning into this IP to spotlight the Chicago culinary scene, with local market talent, allowed us to authentically tie it back to FX’s The Bear series.”

DeBrincat seemed to relish his food tour of Chicago, sampling deli and talking about which items his teammates would enjoy.

“I am very passionate about my city," said Alex DeBrincat. "I was already excited for FX's new series, so to be asked to participate in an episode of Whistle's Put You On that highlights some of Chicago's favorite restaurants, I was pumped. I can't wait for viewers to see all the great spots that we checked out.” ■