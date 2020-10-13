Final Season of ‘Shameless’ on Showtime Dec. 6

The eleventh and final season of comedy Shameless rolls on Showtime starting Dec. 6. Paul Abbott created the show and John Wells developed it for American television. William H. Macy stars.

Season 11 sees the Gallagher family and the South Side at a crossroads, with changes caused by COVID, gentrification and aging. Macy’s Frank confronts his own mortality and Lip struggles with the prospect of becoming the family patriarch. Newlyweds Ian and Mickey are figuring out the responsibilities of being in a committed relationship while Deb embraces single motherhood. Carl finds an unlikely new career in law enforcement and Kevin and V decide whether a hard life on the South Side is worth fighting for.

Also in the cast are Jeremy Allen White, Ethan Cutkosky, Shanola Hampton, Steve Howey, Emma Kenney, Cameron Monaghan, Christian Isaiah, Noel Fisher and Kate Miner.

Shameless premiered in 2011.

The series is produced by Bonanza Productions in association with John Wells Productions and Warner Bros. Television. Wells, Nancy M. Pimental, Joe Lawson, Iain MacDonald and Michael Hissrich are the executive producers.