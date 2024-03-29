Jerry Seinfeld and Sting Will Pop Up in Billy Joel MSG Special on CBS

Jerry Seinfeld and Sting made surprise appearances at the March 28 Billy Joel concert at Madison Square Garden, which was taped for the CBS special The 100th: Billy Joel at Madison Square Garden–The Greatest Arena Run of All Time.

The special, marking the 100th concert of Joel’s MSG residency, airs on CBS and Paramount Plus Sunday, April 14.

Seinfeld and Joel raised a banner to commemorate the piano man’s historic run at the Garden.

Joel and Sting perform “Big Man on Mulberry Street” and “Every Little Thing She Does is Magic.”

A New Yorker, Joel first played MSG in late 1978. His monthly gigs at the arena, which began in 2014, end in July. According to CBS, every Billy Joel show at MSG, from 1978 to 2024, has sold out.

Joel released the new song “Turn the Lights Back On” in February, and played the Grammys a few days later.

The 100th: Billy Joel at Madison Square Garden is a co-production of Sony Music Entertainment and Enliven Entertainment. Steve Cohen, Barry Ehrmann and Paul Dugdale are executive producers. Dugdale directs the special.