CBS To Air Billy Joel Concert Special in April

Billy Joel in Concert at Madison Square Garden in New Yrk.

CBS features The 100th: Billy Joel at Madison Square Garden — the Greatest Arena Run of All Time Sunday, April 14. The special is a look at Joel’s 100th consecutive performance at the New York venue, which happens March 28.

Paramount Plus will stream it as well.

Joel’s monthly performances at his hometown arena began in 2014 and are scheduled to end this summer.

He first played the Garden in 1978 and has sold out the venue more than any other artist, according to CBS.

The 100th is a co-production of Sony Music Entertainment and Enliven Entertainment. Steve Cohen, Barry Ehrmann and Paul Dugdale are executive producers. Paul Dugdale directs.

CBS said it will be the first time a Joel concert airs on a broadcast network.

Joel, who grew up on Long Island, played a couple of tunes at the Grammy Awards earlier this month, which aired on CBS, including his first new track in decades, “Turn the Lights Back On.” Speaking with Joel during the telecast, host Trevor Noah noted how the two of them have sold out Madison Square Garden 152 times, not pointing out that Joel is responsible for 150 of them.