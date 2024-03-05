Jerry Askin, WKMG Orlando Anchor, Moves On

Jerry Askin, WKMG Orlando weekend morning anchor, has signed off from the station, which he joined in 2018. Graham Media Group owns the station, a CBS affiliate.

From Atlanta, Askin has not revealed what he will be doing next.

“It’s been six great years for me at News 6 and I can’t thank you all enough, the amazing people across Central Florida, you at home,” Askin said in his final broadcast March 3. “So many of you invited me into your homes, your churches, and allowed me to call Central Florida home as I continued to grow.”

Askin joined WKMG after a three-plus year stint at WMC Memphis. He has also worked at WTVC Chattanooga and WCTV Tallahassee. Askin broke into the industry following an internship at WPIX in New York.

“I’ve sat in barbershops and salons and heard your stories. I’ve reported on countless tragic and breaking news events throughout Central Florida, but I’ve also tried to be a positive light and share stories of encouragement,” Askin said.

Emily McLeod takes over as the weekend morning anchor at WKMG March 9.

TV Spy previously reported on Askin’s departure.

Orlando-Daytona Beach-Melbourne is Nielsen’s No. 17 DMA.

Askin did not immediately respond to a query about what is next for him.

WKMG said, “Jerry’s coverage of Central Florida always reached deep into our communities, revealing our motivations, loves, passions, pain, happiness and hopes alike, conferring a legacy for himself and all whose stories he documented with us.”