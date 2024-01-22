Jayme King, WOFL Orlando Chief Meteorologist, Has Retired

Jayme King, chief meteorologist at WOFL Orlando, has retired. Fox owns the station, which is known as Fox 35. His last day on Good Day Orlando was Friday, January 19.

King has spent 12 years at WOFL.

Brooks Garner will take King’s place on the morning show.

“To all our Fox 35 viewers, it has been an honor to serve you. Thank you for your support and inviting our team into your homes every day,” King said on Facebook. “To all my colleagues at Fox 35, you’re the best in the business.”

He added, “My wife and our whole family couldn’t be more excited for this new adventure we are setting sail on!”

Before joining Fox 35, King worked at KSAZ Phoenix.

Fox 35 saluted King with a video featuring his highlights at the station.

Orlando-Daytona Beach-Melbourne is Nielsen's No. 17 DMA.