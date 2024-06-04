Jay Warren, WCPO Cincinnati Reporter, Has Died

Jay Warren, WCPO Cincinnati reporter and photographer, has died after a lengthy battle with cancer. He was 54.

WCPO announced his death June 3.

Warren was born in Minnesota and grew up in Seattle. He got a degree at St. Cloud University in 1995 and got his start in television as a reporter in Idaho Falls. Reporter jobs followed at WKJG Fort Wayne, Indiana, and WAVE Louisville, Kentucky, before he arrived at WCPO in 2004.

“Watching the Iran hostage crisis on television was the catalyst for Jay's interest in national and foreign affairs, springboarding a long and impactful career in journalism,” WCPO.com said.

Major stories Warren covered in the market include the search for George and Jennifer Hyatte and their arrest in Columbus, and the arrest of David Hopper, who was known as The Blue Eyed Rapist.

Warren was a Junior Olympic volleyball coach and a member of the United States Chess Federation.

He is survived by his wife Grace and teen daughter Victoria.

E.W. Scripps owns WCPO.