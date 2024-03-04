Jamie Foxx Is Back to Host ‘Beat Shazam’

Jamie Foxx returns as host of game show Beat Shazam, which starts season seven on Fox May 28. Foxx is an executive producer and his daughter Corinne Foxx is co-host and deejay.

Nick Cannon was a guest host in season six after Foxx was hospitalized.

“Jamie and Corinne are the heart and soul of Beat Shazam,” Allison Wallach, Fox Entertainment’s president of unscripted programming, said. “As our undeniably dynamic father-daughter hosting team, they bring a relationship like no other to a show like no other, and it’s wonderful having them back on set this season.”

Beat Shazam pits teams of two against the clock and each other, as they attempt to identify the biggest hit songs of all time. In the end, the team with the most money goes against song identification app Shazam for the chance to win $1 million.

Beat Shazam was created by Jeff Apploff and Wes Kauble, and is produced by Apploff Entertainment, MGM Alternative Television and BiggerStage in association with Shazam. Apploff, Mark Burnett, Barry Poznick, Lauren Zalaznick, Pat Kiely, Sean O’Riordan and Jamie Foxx are executive producers.