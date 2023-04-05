Fox Reveals Summer Programming Schedule

Fox has shared its summer programming plans, including the premieres of Beat Shazam May 23 and Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars and MasterChef May 24.

The season begins with Crime Scene Kitchen, hosted by Joel McHale, Monday, May 22. Fox calls the show “a culinary guessing game in which bakers are tasked with decoding what type of dessert was made, when all that’s left are the crumbs, flour trails and a few elusive clues.” A two-hour premiere kicks off season two.

Beat Shazam, hosted by Jamie Foxx with his daughter, Corinne Foxx, the co-host, starts May 23. The game show sees a team attempt to identify hit songs before the other team does. It will be season six.

Following Beat Shazam is another musical game show, as Don’t Forget the Lyrics debuts. Niecy Nash hosts and contestants sing along with the band, hoping to get the lyrics correct. It will be season two.

MasterChef: United Tastes of America starts season 13 May 24. Gordon Ramsay, chef Aaron Sanchez and restaurateur Joe Bastianich taste the cooks’ creations.

Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars premieres after MasterChef. Food and drink entrepreneurs go through a batch of challenges designed to showcase their business skills and convince Ramsay he should invest in them.