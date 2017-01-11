TCA: Jamie Foxx to Host Fox Gamer ‘Beat Shazam’

Jamie Foxx will host the Fox game show Beat Shazam, a name-that-tune concept that will challenge contestants to identify songs and compete against the song identification app Shazam. Mark Burnett and Jeff Apploff executive produce along with Foxx.

Beat Shazam is scheduled for summer.

Gary Newman, Fox Television Group chairman and CEO, called the show “a big summer event” and Foxx a “hugely talented and charismatic star.”

Newman also announced a fourth season for Empire and four more episodes for rookie comedy The Mick.

Andy Cohen will host a remake of Love Connection, with unscripted gurus Mike Fleiss and Mike Darnell producing, while Gordon Ramsey will host a “food variety” show this summer called The F Word.

David Madden, Fox entertainment president, said Fox hopes to announce news on The X-Files soon.

Newman, speaking at Fox’s TCA event in Pasadena, described the network’s philosophy as taking “big bold shots from the best creators” and launching the shows behind major “programming events.”

Regarding Fox’s fall season, he said the presidential campaigns were hugely disrupted but talked up the performance of the World Series and drama Lethal Weapon.