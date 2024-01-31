Idris Elba Drama ‘Hijack’ Gets Second Season on Apple TV Plus

Apple TV Plus has ordered a second season of thriller Hijack, which has Idris Elba in the cast. George Kay and Jim Field Smith created the show.

Season one, which debuted in June 2023, looked at a hijacked plane as it made its way to London over a seven-hour flight, with authorities on the ground scrambling for answers. There were seven episodes. Archie Panjabi, Max Beesley and Neil Maskell were in the cast with Elba.

“Global audiences were on tenterhooks watching Idris’s riveting performance in Hijack, and we’re thrilled to be working again with 60Forty and Idiotlamp on an equally compelling season two,” said Jay Hunt, creative director, Europe, Apple TV Plus.

Elba is an executive producer. He previously played Stringer Bell in The Wire and John Luther in Luther.

“I was floored by the overwhelming audience response after season one. It’s top secret what new situation unfolds for Sam Nelson but I can assure you we will bring the high octane back!” Elba said.

Season two executive producers are Jamie Laurenson, Hakan Kousetta and Tom Nash at 60Forty Films, and Kay and Field Smith at Idiotlamp Productions. Field Smith is the lead director.