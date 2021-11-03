Netflix’s ‘The Harder They Fall’ Movie Debuts Nov. 3

Netflix takes a shot at the western genre with its new original film, The Harder They Fall, which debuts on the streaming service Nov. 3.

The movie, co-written by Jeymes Samuel and Boaz Yakin, follows an outlaw who discovers that his enemy is being released from prison, so he brings together a gang to seek revenge, according to Netflix. The series stars Jonathan Majors, Idris Elba, Regina King, Delroy Lindo and Zazie Beetz.

Elba said that the movie takes a look at the Western genre from a different perspective.

“I really feel in our community that there’s a real value to the film that restores or at least educates some folks on the history of America. Especially when it comes to Westerns, one thing that Jeymes and I spoke about was the history of Black towns in America,” Elba said in a Netflix press release. “It’s so deep and people don’t know, they’ve been wiped off the face of the map, practically, and so this movie explores that.”

The Harder They Fall, which debuted in select theaters Oct. 22, is produced by Samuel, Shawn “Jay Z” Carter, James Lassiter and Lawrence Bender.

