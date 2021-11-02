What's Premiering This Week (Nov. 1 to Nov. 7)

The premieres of three high-profile cable TV franchises help usher in the month of November.

On Sunday (Nov. 7) Paramount Network brings back its top-rated series Yellowstone for a fourth season. The western-themed series stars Kevin Costner.

Also on Sunday, Showtime revives its classic drama series Dexter. The miniseries, Dexter: New Blood, finds former forensic technician/serial killer Dexter Morgan (Michael C. Hall) returning as a shopkeeper in a small upstate New York town, trying hard to keep his former identity and murderous impulses in check.

Lifetime on Nov. 6 resurrects NBC's classic inspirational-themed show Highway to Heaven as a series of movies. Actress Jill Scott takes over the role of an angel who helps troubled people that was originally played by Michael Landon in the original 1980s version of the series.

Below are video trailers and premiere dates for several shows debuting the week of Oct. 25-Oct. 31 on cable networks and streaming services (for some videos, viewer discretion is advised):

Nov. 1 -- Temple (returning series) -- Spectrum

Nov. 3 -- The Harder They Fall (western movie) -- Netflix

Nov. 4 -- Dr. Brain (foreign sci-fi) -- Apple TV Plus

Nov. 4 -- Frayed (dramedy) -- HBO Max

Nov. 4 -- Head of The Class (comedy) -- HBO Max

Nov. 4 -- Gen:Lock (returning series) -- HBO Max

Nov. 4 -- Sacrifice (drama) -- BET Plus

Nov. 5 -- Animaniacs (returning series) -- Hulu

Nov. 5 -- Big Mouth (returning series) -- Netflix

Nov. 5 -- Dickinson (returning series) -- Apple TV Plus

Nov. 5 -- Tampa Baes (reality) -- Prime Video

Nov. 5 -- Finch (drama movie) -- Apple TV Plus

Nov. 6 -- Arcane (animation) -- Netflix

Nov. 6 -- Attica (documentary) -- Showtime

Nov. 7 -- Condor (drama) -- Epix