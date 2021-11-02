What's Premiering This Week (Nov. 1 to Nov. 7)
'Yellowstone,' Highway to Heaven,' 'Dexter: New Blood' make much-anticipated debuts
The premieres of three high-profile cable TV franchises help usher in the month of November.
On Sunday (Nov. 7) Paramount Network brings back its top-rated series Yellowstone for a fourth season. The western-themed series stars Kevin Costner.
Also on Sunday, Showtime revives its classic drama series Dexter. The miniseries, Dexter: New Blood, finds former forensic technician/serial killer Dexter Morgan (Michael C. Hall) returning as a shopkeeper in a small upstate New York town, trying hard to keep his former identity and murderous impulses in check.
Lifetime on Nov. 6 resurrects NBC's classic inspirational-themed show Highway to Heaven as a series of movies. Actress Jill Scott takes over the role of an angel who helps troubled people that was originally played by Michael Landon in the original 1980s version of the series.
Read Also: Programmers Put Their Faith in Faith-Friendly Shows
Below are video trailers and premiere dates for several shows debuting the week of Oct. 25-Oct. 31 on cable networks and streaming services (for some videos, viewer discretion is advised):
Nov. 1 -- Temple (returning series) -- Spectrum
Nov. 3 -- The Harder They Fall (western movie) -- Netflix
Nov. 4 -- Dr. Brain (foreign sci-fi) -- Apple TV Plus
Nov. 4 -- Frayed (dramedy) -- HBO Max
Nov. 4 -- Head of The Class (comedy) -- HBO Max
Nov. 4 -- Gen:Lock (returning series) -- HBO Max
Nov. 4 -- Sacrifice (drama) -- BET Plus
Nov. 5 -- Animaniacs (returning series) -- Hulu
Nov. 5 -- Big Mouth (returning series) -- Netflix
Nov. 5 -- Dickinson (returning series) -- Apple TV Plus
Nov. 5 -- Tampa Baes (reality) -- Prime Video
Nov. 5 -- Finch (drama movie) -- Apple TV Plus
Nov. 6 -- Arcane (animation) -- Netflix
Nov. 6 -- Attica (documentary) -- Showtime
Nov. 7 -- Condor (drama) -- Epix
The smarter way to stay on top of the multichannel video marketplace. Sign up below.
Thank you for signing up to Multichannel News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.