Holly Morris, ‘Good Day DC’ Co-Host, to Step Down

Holly Morris, co-host of Good Day DC on WTTG Washington, is departing the station, and local TV altogether. She made the announcement on Good Day DC March 15. Morris celebrated 25 years at the station in December.

Morris read a column from the journalist Ellen Goodman on the air after sharing how former Good Day DC anchor Lark McCarthy shared the column when she stepped down, and how former WTTG anchor Cynthia Steele had passed it down to McCarthy when she stepped down.

It read, in part, “The trick to the graceful exit–it begins with the vision to recognize when a job, a life stage, a relationship is over and to let go. It means leaving what’s over without denying its validity or its past importance in our lives. It involves a sense of future, a belief that every exit line is an entry, that we are moving on, rather than out.”

Morris added that “The trick of retiring well may be the trick of living well. It’s hard to recognize that life isn’t a holding action, but a process.”

Morris is a host on the 10-11 a.m. piece of Good Day DC. She also works on the station’s “Pay It Forward” campaign. A Duke grad, she worked in Steubenville, Ohio and Lexington, Kentucky before arriving in Washington.

WTTG, known as Fox 5, is part of Fox Television Stations.

Morris noted that her resignation is “100% my decision.” She did not offer a departure date.

She said, “There are not enough words in the dictionary to express how thankful I am for my coworkers and our viewers who have lived life with me, celebrating my highest highs and shepherding me through my lowest lows.”