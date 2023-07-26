‘Heartland’ Season 16 Starts Aug. 6 on UPtv

New episodes of Canadian import ‘Heartland’ run in August on UPtv.

Season 16 of family drama Heartland debuts on UPtv Sunday, August 6. Two episodes are on that night.

The longest running one-hour drama in Canadian TV history, Heartland is set in the foothills of the Rockies in the fictional town of Hudson, Alberta. Season 16 finds Bartlett-Fleming family members making bold strides towards their futures. The family “will come together to face their fears and start the next chapter in their lives,” teases UPtv.

Amber Marshall, Graham Wardle, Michelle Morgan and Shaun Johnston are in the cast.

Heartland is based on the series of books by Lauren Brooke. Season 16 premiered in Canada late last year. All 16 seasons can be streamed on UP Faith & Family.

The Heartland executive producers are Michael Weinberg, Tom Cox, Jordy Randall, Heather Conkie and Mark Haroun. The series is produced by Dean Bennett.

UPtv is conducting the Heartland Signed Swag Sweepstakes, which viewers enter by answering show trivia questions on the My UPtv app between August 6 and September 24. Twenty viewers will win prizes, and the grand prize is an autographed hat, script and poster, and a blanket, mug, tote and sticker from the show.

UPtv and UP Faith & Family are part of UP Entertainment, which describes its content as uplifting.