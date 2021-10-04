‘Heartland’ Starts on Cozi TV Oct. 10
Family drama set in the foothills of the Rockies
Cozi TV premieres drama Heartland Sunday, Oct. 10. The family drama will hold the Sundays 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. slot each week.
The show is based on the Heartland book franchise by Lauren Brooke. It debuted in 2007 and is set on a family ranch in the foothills of the Rockies. The Fleming family struggles after the tragic loss of their matriarch.
Amber Marshall and Michelle Morgan are in the Heartland cast.
“Cozi TV is excited to be adding Heartland to our already powerful lineup of television programming. We know our viewers will embrace the Fleming family and their dramatic storylines and adventures just as they have all of our series,” Meredith McGinn, NBCUniversal Local’s executive VP of diginets & original production.
Cozi TV, part of NBCUniversal Local, will start with season one, episode one of Heartland.
