‘Heartland’ Season 14 on UPtv July 8

Season 14 of family series Heartland premieres on UPtv July 8. All prior seasons are on UP Faith & Family. After each new episode, UPtv will air bonus content, including inside-the-episode recaps.

UPtv calls Heartland the longest-running one-hour drama in Canadian television history. Set in the foothills of the Rockies in the fictional town of Hudson, Alberta, the new season finds horses healing Amy (Amber Marshall) as much as Amy heals horses. While Amy struggles with a life-changing challenge, the people of Hudson will have to deal with an unexpected disaster that threatens to derail the first term as mayor for Lou (Michelle Morgan).

“The fandom around Heartland is truly incredible,” said Hector Campos, VP of content strategy, programming and acquisitions at UPtv. “We are thrilled to be the linear television home where Heartlanders can see the newest seasons here first. The new episodes also feature bonus content exclusive to UP. We invite fans of the series to spend Thursday nights with us and be part of the social conversation (#Heartland) with fellow Heartland enthusiasts. Fans won’t want to miss the first two minutes of the season premiere.”

Heartland is based on a series of books by Lauren Brooke.

The executive producers are Michael Weinberg, Tom Cox, Jordy Randall and Heather Conkie, who is showrunner. The series is produced by Dean Bennett.

UPtv features positive programming with “relatable stories of love, laughter and relationships,” according to the network.