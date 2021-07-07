Cozi TV Gets Digital Broadcast Rights to ‘3rd Rock From the Sun’

'Third Rock from the Sun' is coming to Cozi TV

NBCUniversal Local’s digital multicast broadcast network Cozi TV said it acquired the digital broadcast rights to 3rd Rock From The Sun, the long-running comedy from Carsey-Werner Television.

The sitcom--marking its 25th anniversary--will debut on the network with a season one marathon on July 18 and settle into Cozi’s regular lineup on July 19. The show launched in 1996 on NBC and produced 139 episodes.

“The staying power of 3rd Rock has been extraordinary, and its timeless success is due to the extraordinary talents of its incredible all-star cast, writers and producers,” said Meredith McGinn, senior VP of Cozi TV. “We are excited to showcase this witty, hilarious comedy and celebrate its milestone 25th anniversary, and for 3rd Rock to join our lineup of all-time favorites on Cozi TV.”

3rd Rock stars John Lithgow, Jane Curtin, Kristen Johnston, French Stewart and Joseph Gordon-Levitt.

It was created by former Saturday Night Live writers Bonnie and Terry Turner and executive produced by Marcy Carsey, Tom Werner, Caryn Mandabach and the Turners.

Cozi TV is available in more than 90% of the country through 147 affiliates on broadcast, and via Dish Network, fuboTV, Hulu Live and YouTube TV