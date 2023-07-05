Hearst Closes on WBBH Fort Myers Acquisition

Hearst has completed its acquisition of WBBH Fort Myers from Waterman Broadcasting. The station is an NBC affiliate. Hearst assumes Waterman Broadcasting’s programming relationship with Montclair Communications Inc., owner of WZVN, the ABC affiliate in Fort Myers-Naples.

The station sold for $220 million, according to published reports.

“The Waterman family has served southwest Florida with unparalleled community service and outstanding journalism,” Hearst executive VP and chief operating officer, Jordan Wertlieb said. “We at Hearst are steadfast in this commitment to local broadcasting as we have been throughout Florida for over 25 years.”

WBBH VP and station manager Darrel Lieze-Adams will continue in that role. Steve Pontius, general manager, announced his retirement last week.

“Darrel has a passion for WBBH and has served the station and southwest Florida for 26 years as news director and station manager,” said Michael J. Hayes, president of Hearst Television Inc. “We are eager to join him to continue the outstanding work being done.”

Fort Myers-Naples is Nielsen’s No. 55 DMA. WBBH, a strong player in local news, went on the air in December 1968.