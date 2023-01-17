Gray TV Names Betsy Keefe GM of WSAW Wausau, Wis.

Gray Television said Al Lancaster, general manager of WSAW Wausau, Wis., will retire in March after leading the station for 23 years, and that Betsy Keefe will succeed him.

Keefe has been general sales manager at WSAW for 10 years. She is a native of Wausau and started her career as a research assistant at WITI Milwaukee.

Keefe has created a sales culture focused on growing local businesses and developing people, Gray said.

Keefe also served as the director of government affairs for the Wausau Region Chamber of Commerce and has served on the board for the Wausau Conservatory of Music.

Lancaster joined WSAW as GM in 2000. Before that, he was station manager at WLAX-WEAU in the La Crosse-Eau Claire market. He started his career as an account executive at WIZM radio in La Crosse. ■