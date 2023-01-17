Gray TV Names Betsy Keefe GM of WSAW Wausau, Wis.
Al Lancaster retiring after 23 years leading station
Gray Television said Al Lancaster, general manager of WSAW Wausau, Wis., will retire in March after leading the station for 23 years, and that Betsy Keefe will succeed him.
Keefe has been general sales manager at WSAW for 10 years. She is a native of Wausau and started her career as a research assistant at WITI Milwaukee.
Keefe has created a sales culture focused on growing local businesses and developing people, Gray said.
Keefe also served as the director of government affairs for the Wausau Region Chamber of Commerce and has served on the board for the Wausau Conservatory of Music.
Lancaster joined WSAW as GM in 2000. Before that, he was station manager at WLAX-WEAU in the La Crosse-Eau Claire market. He started his career as an account executive at WIZM radio in La Crosse. ■
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The smarter way to stay on top of broadcasting and cable industry. Sign up below.
Jon has been business editor of Broadcasting+Cable since 2010. He focuses on revenue-generating activities, including advertising and distribution, as well as executive intrigue and merger and acquisition activity. Just about any story is fair game, if a dollar sign can make its way into the article. Before B+C, Jon covered the industry for TVWeek, Cable World, Electronic Media, Advertising Age and The New York Post. A native New Yorker, Jon is hiding in plain sight in the suburbs of Chicago.
Thank you for signing up to Broadcasting & Cable. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.