‘Girls5Eva’ To Start Season Three on New Network

Season three of musical comedy Girls5Eva premieres on Netflix Thursday, March 14. There will be six episodes.

Meredith Scardino created the show, about a girl group from the ‘90s whose members reunite to give pop stardom one more shot. Sara Bareilles, Renee Elise Goldberry, Paula Pell and Busy Philipps are in the cast.

The first two seasons were on Peacock before it was cancelled, and brought back at Netflix.

Season three sees band members–Dawn, Wickie, Summer and Gloria–record a new album called “Returnity.” A tour follows, but they have no tour manager and no venues lined up. They nonetheless pile into a van and hit the road.

“In the process, Girls5eva will grapple with life on the road, see their relationships tested, play a billionaire’s birthday party, sow their oats, confront parents they believe held them back, cross paths with the biggest pop star on the planet, and question if they really want ‘the big time’ again,” said Netflix. “Will Girls5eva fast-track their comeback and sell their tour documentary in the process? Or will the road destroy them?”

A season two review in The Guardian said, “there is so much joy in every episode.”

Scardino executive produces with Tina Fey, Robert Carlock, David Miner, Eric Gurian and Jeff Richmond.

Universal Television produces Girls5Eva. Jeff Richmond is the music supervisor.

Seasons one and two are on Netflix.