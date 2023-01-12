FX Sets Premiere Dates for 'The New York Times Presents', 'Dave' and Others

Rapper/comedian Dave Burd returns for a third series of ‘Dave’ on FX.

FX set the premiere dates for several shows, including docuseries The New York Times Presents, comedy Dave and docuseries Dear Mama.

“Sin Eater,” a two-parter from The New York Times Presents, starts March 10 on FX and Hulu. Season three of Dave premieres April 5 on FXX. The New York Times Presents episode “The Legacy of J Dilla” is on FX and Hulu April 7 and new docuseries Dear Mama debuts April 21.

Docuseries ‘Dear Mama‘ starts April 21. (Image credit: FX)

“Sin Eater” is about Hollywood private investigator Anthony Pellicano. “If you were famous and had a problem in the 1990s, Anthony Pellicano was the man you hired to make it go away,” goes the summary.

“Sin Eater” is produced and directed by John Pappas. Rachel Abrams and Liz Day of The Times are the reporters.

“The Legacy of J Dilla” is about the musician and producer J Dilla. Born James Dewitt Yancey, the Detroit native started rapping and making beats as a kid and grew into a visionary artist who left an undeniable mark on hip-hop. He died in 2006 at 32.

Dave features rapper and comedian Dave Burd, who is known as Lil Dicky. In the new season, he is headlining his first-ever tour, and crisscrossing the U.S., learning a bit about the varied cultural landscape he encounters.

Dave is co-created by Dave Burd and Jeff Schaffer, and executive produced by the pair along with Luvh Rakhe, Vanessa McGee, Kris Eber, Rob Rosell, Kevin Hart and Hartbeat Productions, Scooter Braun, Marty Bowen, Mike Hertz and SB Projects’ James Shin and Scott Manson.

Dear Mama explores the lives and legacies of mother and son, Afeni and Tupac Shakur. It “defies the conventions of traditional documentary storytelling to share an illuminating saga of mother and son,” said FX. There are five parts.

Allen Hughes is executive producer, writer and director along with executive producer and writer Lasse Järvi and executive producers Quincy Delight Jones III (QD3), Staci Robinson, Nelson George, Charles King, Peter Nelson, Adel “Future” Nur, Jamal Joseph and Ted Skillman.

In other premiere news, the sixth season of Snowfall is on FX February 22. ■