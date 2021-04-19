‘Dave’ Back on FXX June 16

Season two of comedy Dave is on FXX June 16. Dave Burd plays Dave, an aspiring rapper with neurotic tendencies. The season begins with two episodes.

Episodes are on FX on Hulu the day after their premiere.

Burd goes by Lil Dicky in rap circles. Lil Dicky broke out on YouTube in 2013 with “Ex-Boyfriend,” a mix of rap and singing and comedy. His debut album is called "Professional Rapper."

Season two guest stars include CL, Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber, Kevin Hart, Lil Nas X, Kareem Abdul and Rae Sremmurd.

Taylor Misiak plays Ally, GaTa portrays GaTa, Andrew Santino plays Mike and Travis Bennett is Elz.

The first season, which debuted in March 2020, averaged 9.4 million total viewers and was FX’s most watched comedy series ever, the network said.

Burd and Jeff Schaffer created Dave. They executive produce along with Saladin K. Patterson, Ben Sinclair, Luvh Rakhe, Kevin Hart and Hartbeat Productions, Scooter Braun, Greg Mottola, Marty Bowen, Mike Hertz and SB Projects’ James Shin and Scott Manson. The series is produced by FX Productions.