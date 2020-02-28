FXX Premieres Lil Dicky Comedy ‘Dave’ March 4

Comedy Dave starts on FXX March 4. Based on the life of Dave Burd, the rapper and comedian known as Lil Dicky, Dave is centered on “a neurotic man in his late twenties who has convinced himself that he's destined to be one of the best rappers of all time,” said FXX. “Now he must convince his closest friends, because with their help, he actually might convince the world.”

From Philadelphia, Lil Dicky broke out on YouTube in 2013 with “Ex-Boyfriend,” a mix of rap and singing and comedy. His debut album is called "Professional Rapper."

Burd and Jeff Schaffer created Dave. They executive produce, along with Saladin Patterson, Kevin Hart, Marty Bowen, Mike Hertz, Greg Mottola, James Shin, Scott Manson and Scooter Braun.

Comedian Hart’s work includes the films The Secret Life of Pets and Night School.

FX Productions produces Dave.