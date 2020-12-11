'It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia' Gets Four-Season Renewal

FXX original series It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia has been renewed for an additional four additional seasons, the network announced Thursday during Disney's investor day presentation.

The series, which will launch its 15th season in 2020, follows the exploits of four bar owners. The series stars Rob McElhenney, Glenn Howerton, Charlie Day, Kaitlin Olson and Danny DeVito. The renewal deal will make It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia the longest live-action comedy series in television history, according to the network.

“The pitch for Sunny came into FX within the first few weeks of my joining the company in 2004,” said John Landgraf, Chairman, FX Entertainment and FX Productions in a statement. “I was 42 and Rob McElhenney was 27. Rob McElhenney is now 43 and, strangely, I’m now 44— but I’m still at FX and he (with his original partners) is still running Sunny and will be for at least 4 more seasons. That kind of thing just does not happen in live action TV.”

Added Nick Grad, President, Original Programming, FX Entertainment: “We have absolutely cherished our partnership with Rob McElhenney, Glenn Howertown and Charlie Day. It’s extraordinary how with each new season they and their collaborators Kaitlin Olson and Danny DeVito continue to make episodes that stand with the show’s very best and most classic. We’re happy the forecast will remain Sunny for years to come.”