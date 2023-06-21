Frndly TV Expands With App On Samsung Smart Sets

Frndly TV , the low-priced, whole family streaming TV service, said its app is now available for Samsung smart TVs making it easier for owners of those devices to access the service.

"With a subscription starting at just $6.99 per month, we are making live TV streaming affordable for everyone," said Andy Karofsky, CEO of Frndly TV. "The launch of our app on Samsung Smart TVs, known for their superior quality and innovation, not only amplifies our reach but also enhances the Frndly TV viewing experience and our commitment to providing diverse and accessible content."

Vizo added Frndly TV to its lineup in April.

Frndly TV now offers more than 40 channels and has added customer features to its service.